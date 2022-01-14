Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:BNY opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,086,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 470,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 24,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 214,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

