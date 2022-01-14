Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,392 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 606.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 29,656 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 109,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 23,960 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 15,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.89.

K stock opened at $66.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.39%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

