Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will post $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the highest is $1.49 billion. Kemper posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year sales of $5.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $6.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

KMPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

In other Kemper news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.71 per share, with a total value of $28,855.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,863,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,487,000 after buying an additional 1,608,570 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 67.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,322,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,360,000 after acquiring an additional 533,964 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,716,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,403,000 after buying an additional 343,647 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 8.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,377,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,710,000 after buying an additional 194,861 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kemper by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,994,000 after buying an additional 188,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMPR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.96. 2,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kemper has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $83.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.90%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

