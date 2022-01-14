Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will post $3.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.34 billion and the lowest is $3.23 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $3.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year sales of $12.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.88 billion to $13.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $2,430,419.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,347 shares of company stock worth $2,971,569 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,317,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,107 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,086,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,140 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,004,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,509,000 after purchasing an additional 673,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,607,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,721 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $39.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,011,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,508,136. The company has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.28. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

