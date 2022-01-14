KeyCorp Comments on Inogen, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inogen in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Inogen’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.69 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

INGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Inogen stock opened at $30.96 on Thursday. Inogen has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $82.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.54 million, a P/E ratio of 63.18 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average of $49.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $153,242,000 after purchasing an additional 101,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,341,000 after purchasing an additional 38,368 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 740,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,893,000 after purchasing an additional 32,159 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,910,000 after purchasing an additional 80,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Inogen by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 514,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,190,000 after acquiring an additional 26,990 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

