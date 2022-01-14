KeyCorp Weighs in on Roku, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Roku in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Roku’s FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

ROKU has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.74.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $168.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.09 and a 200-day moving average of $317.35. Roku has a 52-week low of $167.82 and a 52-week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,751,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $738,833.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 421,541 shares of company stock worth $104,689,123. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 483,373 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Roku by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after buying an additional 450,985 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,014,000 after buying an additional 245,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,814,000 after acquiring an additional 250,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

