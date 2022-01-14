Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $80.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

KRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.56.

NYSE KRC opened at $70.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.09. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The company had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.94%.

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 31,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth $1,073,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 615,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

