Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Upgraded to Market Perform by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KMI. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.18.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,294,991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,476,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,089,550,000 after purchasing an additional 569,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,484,263,000 after buying an additional 5,263,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,433,000 after buying an additional 2,868,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,761,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $469,637,000 after buying an additional 612,570 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

