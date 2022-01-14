Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Update

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, an increase of 315.5% from the December 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 718,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KGFHY. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kingfisher in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Investec upgraded Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of KGFHY stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $9.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,540,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,314. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

