KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $78.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

KKR stock opened at $69.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.32. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

