Klaytn Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last Week (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00003239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a total market cap of $3.65 billion and $62.07 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00063700 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00074934 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,321.06 or 0.07668108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,279.62 or 0.99929706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00068122 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,771,421,325 coins and its circulating supply is 2,601,681,744 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.