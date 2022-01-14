Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

HEES traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $45.66. The company had a trading volume of 896 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,565. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.21. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.16.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

