Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 11,632 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Clearway Energy worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Clearway Energy by 25.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 77.3% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 1,165.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 165,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

Shares of NYSE CWEN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,842. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $39.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.32.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.19 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 453.33%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.