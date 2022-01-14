Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Stifel Financial by 26.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Stifel Financial by 11.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $848,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SF stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.26. The company had a trading volume of 784 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,885. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $78.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 9.85%.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

