Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Stantec by 9.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,837,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,518,000 after purchasing an additional 846,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stantec by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,459,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,375,000 after purchasing an additional 40,157 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Stantec by 32.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,700,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,335,000 after buying an additional 420,734 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Stantec by 18.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,355,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,528,000 after buying an additional 211,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Stantec by 95.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,160,000 after buying an additional 605,271 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, October 22nd. lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.46.

Shares of STN traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.24. The stock had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.09 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average of $50.47. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stantec had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $740.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

