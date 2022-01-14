Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $5.11 Million Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Syneos Health worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Syneos Health by 71.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

NASDAQ:SYNH traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $91.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 1.76. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.53 and a 1 year high of $104.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.34.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,104 shares of company stock valued at $599,818. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNH. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.