Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Invests $4.41 Million in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 28,091 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Match Group by 518.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Match Group by 220.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Match Group by 49.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Shares of MTCH stock traded down $2.59 on Friday, reaching $120.61. 12,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,029. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.51 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.40.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The firm had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.