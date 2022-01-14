Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Takes Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $580,380,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Roku by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 483,373 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Roku by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,985 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 97,797.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,685,000 after purchasing an additional 293,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,842,000 after buying an additional 279,159 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.74.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,774,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.35. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.82 and a 1 year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total transaction of $18,628,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 421,541 shares of company stock valued at $104,689,123. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.