Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) PT Set at €95.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been given a €95.00 ($107.95) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($120.45) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($106.82) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €103.40 ($117.50).

Shares of KBX opened at €88.56 ($100.64) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion and a PE ratio of 23.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €84.96 ($96.55) and a 12 month high of €117.24 ($133.23). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €89.56 and a 200-day moving average price of €94.35.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

