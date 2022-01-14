Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cheuvreux cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $35.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average is $32.94.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

