Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Raised to Buy at HSBC

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

PHG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

PHG stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

