Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,434 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.24% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $64,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,650,000 after buying an additional 263,760 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,750,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,169,709,000 after acquiring an additional 206,018 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,078,000 after acquiring an additional 184,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 269,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,827,000 after acquiring an additional 177,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.52.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $277.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,199. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.29. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $212.85 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.41 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

