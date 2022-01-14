L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $41.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised L’Air Liquide from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded L’Air Liquide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.50.

AIQUY traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $35.63. 562,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,160. L’Air Liquide has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average is $34.47.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIQUY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in L’Air Liquide by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 170,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,285,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,314,000 after acquiring an additional 122,374 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,167,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L’Air Liquide

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L’Air Liquide (AIQUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.