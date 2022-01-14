Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Lam Research by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $715.46.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock traded up $10.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $696.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,724. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $481.05 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $98.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $673.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $623.71.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.