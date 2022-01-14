Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $770.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $700.00 to $770.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $869.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $715.46.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $29.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $716.74. 63,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,724. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $481.05 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $673.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $623.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.26%.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 44.4% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

