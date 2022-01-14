Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $715.61

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 715.61 ($9.71) and traded as high as GBX 775.20 ($10.52). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 774 ($10.51), with a volume of 1,927,137 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAND. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 825 ($11.20) to GBX 850 ($11.54) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.54) to GBX 900 ($12.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($11.20) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.37) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 782.14 ($10.62).

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.82 billion and a PE ratio of -20.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 747.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 716.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a GBX 8.50 ($0.12) dividend. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.89%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Vanessa Simms sold 42,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($10.17), for a total value of £321,987.61 ($437,067.48).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

