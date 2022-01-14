Landshare Reaches Market Cap of $4.96 Million (LAND)

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Landshare coin can currently be bought for $3.36 or 0.00007824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Landshare has a total market cap of $4.96 million and approximately $348,685.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Landshare has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Landshare alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00057527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Landshare

LAND is a coin. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,793,624 coins and its circulating supply is 1,479,419 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Landshare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.