Larry Goldberg Sells 300,000 Shares of Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Stock

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Larry Goldberg sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.31, for a total transaction of C$92,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$61,680.
TSE MGA traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.31. 243,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,804. The company has a market capitalization of C$108.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17. Mega Uranium Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.15 and a one year high of C$0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a current ratio of 17.87.
Mega Uranium Company Profile
