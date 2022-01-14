Larry Goldberg Sells 300,000 Shares of Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Stock

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Larry Goldberg sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.31, for a total transaction of C$92,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$61,680.

TSE MGA traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.31. 243,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,804. The company has a market capitalization of C$108.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17. Mega Uranium Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.15 and a one year high of C$0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a current ratio of 17.87.

Mega Uranium Company Profile

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

