Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Citigroup

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $58.50 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Las Vegas Sands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.86.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $37.66 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average of $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,482,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,597,133 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,001 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $720,239,000 after buying an additional 16,703,651 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $310,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,632,906 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $279,365,000 after buying an additional 1,681,486 shares during the period. 35.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

