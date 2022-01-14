Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in December

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 276,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 297.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 75,804 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,567 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE LGI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.90. 1,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,236. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.66. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $22.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.1247 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

