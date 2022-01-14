Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Position Decreased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Lear in the second quarter worth about $2,244,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Lear by 116,022.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Lear by 14.2% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 444,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,611,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Lear by 36.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Lear by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lear from $177.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.93.

NYSE:LEA opened at $190.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $144.77 and a 52 week high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

