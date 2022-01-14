Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, an increase of 286.1% from the December 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Legend Power Systems to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Legend Power Systems stock remained flat at $$0.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. Legend Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.77.

Legend Power Systems, Inc engages in the business of assembling, marketing, and sale of a patented device that saves electrical energy. The firm’s patented device, SmartGATE, enables dynamic power management of a commercial or industrial building. The company was founded by Gerald A. Gill on June 4, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

