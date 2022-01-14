Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Short Interest Down 66.7% in December

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

INFR stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.13. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $32.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFR. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 4,727.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter.

