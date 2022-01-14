Li-Cycle Holdings Corp Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share (NYSE:LICY)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Li-Cycle in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst G. Tuttle now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.56). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Li-Cycle’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LICY. Citigroup assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

NYSE LICY opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Li-Cycle has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000.

Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

