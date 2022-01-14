Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Truist

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target decreased by Truist from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.00.

LSPD stock opened at $37.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.70. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $33.82 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.52.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,861,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,131,000 after acquiring an additional 107,067 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,832,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,613,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,972,000 after acquiring an additional 309,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lightspeed POS by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,592,000 after purchasing an additional 453,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,731,000. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

