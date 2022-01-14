Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to $57.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $123.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 51.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LSPD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $128.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of LSPD opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.70. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $33.82 and a 52-week high of $130.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.25.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.44 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.