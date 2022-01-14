Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Shares of Limoneira stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $15.17. 217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,056. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.51 million, a PE ratio of -67.57, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is -130.43%.

In other Limoneira news, Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 11,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $186,484.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 32.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 421.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 222.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.