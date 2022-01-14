Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 16.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 6.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.71.

In other news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,352 shares of company stock valued at $16,552,447. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln National stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.12. The stock had a trading volume of 16,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,402. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.11. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $44.59 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.