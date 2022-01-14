Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Barclays

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LNC. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lincoln National from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Lincoln National from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.71.

Lincoln National stock opened at $71.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average of $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $44.59 and a 1 year high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

In other news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,352 shares of company stock worth $16,552,447. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

