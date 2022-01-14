Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock Position Raised by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,051 shares during the period. Lindblad Expeditions accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pier Capital LLC owned 1.66% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $12,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LIND. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,295,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,806,000 after buying an additional 674,193 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 810,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after purchasing an additional 273,409 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 678,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 217,682 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 182,129 shares during the period. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,679,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIND. William Blair began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,168. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. The company had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $36,245.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 12,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $220,434.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,779 shares of company stock worth $4,351,134 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

