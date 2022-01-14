Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Boosted by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,301 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $25,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Linde by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Linde by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LIN traded down $5.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $327.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,923. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $334.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.13. The firm has a market cap of $167.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.82. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $240.80 and a 52 week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.40.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

