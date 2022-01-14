Liquity Tops One Day Volume of $24.95 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, Liquity has traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a market cap of $93.85 million and $24.95 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for about $6.34 or 0.00014994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00063334 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00075889 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.80 or 0.07609361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,055.34 or 0.99513140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00067883 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008184 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,809,854 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

