Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) was upgraded by research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

LAC stock opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.26 and a beta of 1.18. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.43.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 65.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 13.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 48.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 122,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 40,344 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 21.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,156,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,001,000 after buying an additional 374,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 50.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

