Lithium Trading Up 5.3% Over Last Week (LITH)

Lithium (CURRENCY:LITH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Lithium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lithium has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Lithium has a total market capitalization of $18.54 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00063052 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00075355 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,305.74 or 0.07643881 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,161.45 or 0.99802593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00068175 BTC.

Lithium Coin Profile

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,572,240,936 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lithium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lithium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lithium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lithium using one of the exchanges listed above.

