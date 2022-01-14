Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 475.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,942 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,537,000 after acquiring an additional 376,115 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 647,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,251,000 after acquiring an additional 176,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,379,000 after acquiring an additional 106,121 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 430.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 88,499 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

LOB stock opened at $84.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.48. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.22%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Susan N. Janson sold 13,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $1,145,503.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane Beth Glossman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $734,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,549 shares of company stock valued at $16,233,493. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOB shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

