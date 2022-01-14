Livenodes Price Hits $0.0065 on Exchanges (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Livenodes has a total market capitalization of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Livenodes coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Livenodes alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00034842 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000700 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000050 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Livenodes Coin Profile

Livenodes is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. The official website for Livenodes is livenodes.online . Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007

Buying and Selling Livenodes

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Livenodes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Livenodes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Livenodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Livenodes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.