Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Livent Corporation produces and distributes lithium chemicals. The Company offers lithium chemicals for applications in batteries, agrochemicals, aerospace alloys, greases, pharmaceuticals, polymers, and various industrial applications. Livent Corporation is based in PA, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LTHM. Mizuho raised their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.64.

Shares of LTHM opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. Livent has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -272.44, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.10.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Livent in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Livent by 64.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Livent by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 26.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

