LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

Get LivePerson alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

LivePerson stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.43. 742,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.10. LivePerson has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.15.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in LivePerson by 31.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivePerson (LPSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.