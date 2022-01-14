Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Separately, UBS Group raised Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

NYSE LOMA opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $183.22 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 114,907 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 18,411 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,046,000. 21.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

