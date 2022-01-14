Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 932,600 shares, a growth of 643.1% from the December 15th total of 125,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 188,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 855.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 85,570 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 312,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 221,282 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 188,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 74,348 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,504,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. 60.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,873. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

